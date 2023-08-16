Twin Bridges campground in Bollinger Co. devastated by flooding

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Twin Bridges campground is like its own community--tucked along the Castor River in Glen Allen, Missouri.

But now, everyone living there is dealing with flood damage after heavy rains forced the river out of its banks on Monday.

The owners of Twin Bridges say they had around 300 campers staying on the grounds when the river came rushing through.

Twin Bridges campers Candace Brown and Kelsey Grubbs worked Tuesday morning to salvage what remains of their campsite.

Brown’s camper sustained severe water damage after flooding at the campground early Monday morning.

“We’ve never seen anything like it, it is a total loss,” Brown said. “I don’t think it has ever been this bad. I’ve only been here three years and I love this community--everybody is a lot worse off than we are.”

Twin Bridges co-owner Bodie Jordan said every camper at the site ended up with some level of water damage.

“We have been here 10 or 12 years, probably seen multiple floods, never seen a flood like this,” Jordan said. “The water did come up in the park about a foot every 10 to 15 minutes, and it is just an absolute disaster.”

Both Jordan and co-owner Chris Crowley spent Tuesday working to get roads open and start repairing the damage.

“Any time you have a small community like this you’ll have infrastructure, you’ll have roads, you’ll have water clean up, you’ll have electrical lines down, things like that,” Crowley said.

Jordan said it could have been so much worse

‘Everybody made it out safe--lost everything--but made it out safe, no injuries,” Jordan said.

Campers agree--Twin Bridges will come back stronger than ever.

“This community is the best,” Grubbs said. “We love camping here and we are going to rebuild. It may take a little bit but we will rebuild and be stronger than before.”

If you would like to help with clean up efforts, you can give call Twin Bridges at (573) 495-2581.

