Tuohy family, attorneys to speak out against former NFL player’s allegations

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)(Jason DeCrow | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sydney Gray
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tuhoy family and their attorneys are expected to hold a press conference in response to Michael Oher’s allegations on Wednesday afternoon.

The son of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, Sean Tuohy Junior, call Oher’s claims against them “Ludicrous” and a publicity stunt― in which they claim he tried to “shake them down” for $15 million dollars or he’d plant a negative story about them.

In a petition filed on Monday, Oher claims in 2004 the Tuohy family gave him paperwork he believed were adoption papers but were instead conservatorship documents.

The petition says he learned the conservatorship did not provide him with a familial relationship with Tuohys.

Oher was in Oxford for a book signing on Tuesday and didn’t provide any comment about the legal battle he’s starting against the prominent Mid-South family.

The story of the 37-year-old Super Bowl champ and Ole Miss star was seen by millions in the Oscar-winning movie, The Blind Side.

The Tuohy’s attorney sent a lengthy statement in response to the allegations.

They say in part, ”The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive; it is transparently ridiculous”.

Their statement goes on to say the Tuohys have, “consistently treated him {Oher} like a son and one of their three children.”

Also, the Tuohy family says they’ve always been upfront about the conservatorship which they say was established to help with Oher’s needs like health insurance and getting a license and should he wish to end the conservatorship they won’t oppose his decision.

Oher said this is a difficult time for his family, and he’s asking people to respect their privacy

