Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Thrillbillies’ Ralph Santana named Manager of the Year

The Thrillville Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana was named Manager of the Year for the 2023...
The Thrillville Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana was named Manager of the Year for the 2023 season, the Prospect League announced Tuesday.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana was named Manager of the Year for the 2023 season, the Prospect League announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the league’s top Field Manager, voted on by their peers.

Santana earned the title after he led the Thrillbillies in their inaugural season to a 34-21 regular-season record, a Prairie Land Division second-half Championship, the Prairie Land Division Championship with a win over the Catfish in the first round of the playoffs and a Western Conference Championship appearance.

He also led the Thrillbillies to 4th in the Prospect League in batting average (.288), 3rd in on-base percentage (.411), 5th in slugging percentage (.432), 5th in runs scored (410) and 3rd in walks (338). On the mound, the Thrillbillies had the 6th-best ERA (5.89) and the 2nd-least walks allowed (236).

The rest of the league’s 2023 Season Individual Awards will be announced throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Chaffee firefighters rescued four adults and three children from a flooded home off Highway 77...
7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous

Latest News

Construction is underway for a new indoor practice facility for student athletes at Cape...
New indoor practice facility for student athletes coming to Cape Central High School
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 8/15
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 8/15
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 8/15
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 8/15
Indoor practice facility coming to Cape Central High School.
Indoor practice facility coming to Cape Central High School