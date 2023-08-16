Thrillbillies’ Ralph Santana named Manager of the Year

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana was named Manager of the Year for the 2023 season, the Prospect League announced Tuesday.

The award is given to the league’s top Field Manager, voted on by their peers.

Santana earned the title after he led the Thrillbillies in their inaugural season to a 34-21 regular-season record, a Prairie Land Division second-half Championship, the Prairie Land Division Championship with a win over the Catfish in the first round of the playoffs and a Western Conference Championship appearance.

He also led the Thrillbillies to 4th in the Prospect League in batting average (.288), 3rd in on-base percentage (.411), 5th in slugging percentage (.432), 5th in runs scored (410) and 3rd in walks (338). On the mound, the Thrillbillies had the 6th-best ERA (5.89) and the 2nd-least walks allowed (236).

The rest of the league’s 2023 Season Individual Awards will be announced throughout the week.

