TBI: Four officers shot, suspects killed during standoff in Clarksville

Two brothers barricaded themselves inside an apartment with a hostage on Tuesday, according to the TBI.
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.
A barricaded shot at officers in Clarksville.(Dash10 Media)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shootout involving Clarksville Police left two suspects dead and multiple others injured, including four officers and one hostage on Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officers attempted to execute arrest warrants for two men, Brandon Green, 31, and Leonard Green, 33, for aggravated burglary at the Paddock Place Apartments at Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive. TBI is reporting the suspects were brothers.

The brothers barricaded themselves inside the apartment for hours with a hostage, according to TBI. The situation escalated after Clarksville Police officers entered the apartment following hours of failed negotiation.

Leonard Green (left) and Brandon Green (right) were killed by police during a standoff.
Leonard Green (left) and Brandon Green (right) were killed by police during a standoff.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Officer injured after barricaded suspect shot at police at Clarksville apartment complex

TBI said an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the deaths of the Green brothers. Four Clarksville officers were hit by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the confrontation, and the unidentified hostage was also shot and injured.

TBI will continue to investigate the series of events that led up to the shooting.

