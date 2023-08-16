Suspect arrested in western Ky. after allegedly assaulting motorist with crowbar

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a motorist then stealing his keys.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15, deputies responded to Potts Road in Murray, Kentucky, for a man who was “out of control”.

After further investigation, deputies learned the man, 42-year-old Kenneth Roach of Kirksey, Ky., waved a motorist down. Roach spoke with the motorist for a moment, before striking the victim’s vehicle with what appeared to be a crowbar. Roach then reached into the victim’s vehicle, assaulted him and took his keys.

The victim escaped, and law enforcement later found Roach in the area.

Roach was taken to Calloway Co. Detention Center and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), second-degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excluding alcohol).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.