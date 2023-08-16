Heartland Votes
Ste. Genevieve school district to pilot new testing system in Missouri

Local school district moves away from end-of-year testing.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - School administrators in St. Genevieve want their students to be more invested in what they learn.

That is why they are now taking part of the new trial in Missouri that allows some school districts to move away from end-of-the-year standardized testing.

The school district is taking part in a new state program that was just approved this week. It allows districts to test students three times a year, rather than just at the end of each school year.

Assistant Superintendent Lance McClard says it is actually a testing system they have used for years. He feels it gives students more ownership of their learning.

“We want to make sure that we are able to provide students with what they need and meet them where they are,” McClard said. “They are getting real-time reports on their progress and their growth and at the same time, we are allowing parents to have real-time reports instead of waiting to see how their students are doing, creating more transparency between us and home.”

Ste. Genevieve Middle School Principal Scott Mercer agrees.

“We don’t have to wait until the end of the year, or sometimes months later, for those state assessments to come back,” Mercer said.

He says it will give teachers and students the ability to adapt as the year goes on.

“We can make those assessments in real-time to fine tune instruction, to see what areas need more attention,” Mercer said.

McClard added that students are going to be more invested in what they are learning with this system.

“They are gonna know why they are learning it, where they are at in learning and what their next steps in the progression are,” McClard said.

The state waivers will allow districts like Ste. Genevieve to step away from end-of-year testing for the next three school years.

