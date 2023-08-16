Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held for Jackson Soccer Park fields

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Jackson Soccer Park fields 12 and 13 will take place on Friday, August 18.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association Sports Complex on Farmington Road in Jackson, Missouri.

The community is invited for a gathering along with the ceremony.

Fields 12 and 13 will provide a year-round crowned field that can be played on even when it rains. With these fields complete, JAOSA can shut down the other fields to get them crowned, irrigated and sodded properly, one at a time. Midwest Sterilization Corporation is a community partner in this process.

