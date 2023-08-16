Heartland Votes
Rendleman Orchards to host entertaining dinner experience “Vintage Circus Affair”

Michelle Sirles and Lindsay Stockhecke share details about a special event, Vintage Circus Affair, coming up at Rendleman Orchards in September.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - An evening of dining, dancing, live entertainment and tranquil experiences is coming to Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass.

Multiple local business are collaborating to host a Vintage Circus Affair on Friday, September 8.

The immersive dinner experience will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $125 per person or $900 for a table of eight. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

The dinner experience will feature culinary delights provided by Bake Me Happy Food Co., curated beverages by Havisham Bourbon, Brews & Spirits, dancing, live performers and an exclusive sunset in the flower fields.

Organizers with Deliciously Ordinary say performers from near and far will transport their audience into a world of wonder and nostalgia as the magic of the circus comes to life.

One of the entertainers, Krista with Sun Woman Cirque, specializes in hula hoop and fire performance.

For more information and to order tickets, click here.

