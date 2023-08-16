Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.(WPDE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Some fossils recently uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old.

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.

An expert in the area said remains like those are often unknowingly found underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers.

Usually, a thin layer of sand covers them closer to shore.

Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.

Copyright 2023 WPDE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County has been reopened after a semi crash.
Hickman Co. roadway reopened after crash involving semi hauling live chickens

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family, attorneys to speak out against former NFL player’s allegations
Feibelman got down on one knee and asked Chiou to marry him. She said yes.
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital’s helipad
FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says
A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor...
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital helipad
North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border