New indoor practice facility for student athletes coming to Cape Central High School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction is underway for a new indoor practice facility for student athletes at Cape Central High School.

The idea is to make it easier for coaches and athletes to practice in extremely hot or extremely cold temperatures.

Assistant Superintendent for the Cape Public School District Josh Crowell says they were able to fill this need in the district because there was an opportunity to be able to tackle a project like this.

Crowell added that this indoor practice facility will be a huge game changer for athletes practicing all year round.

“To allow them an indoor space that isn’t dependent upon weather to get those practices in and those skill development sessions in when only the weather is nice,” Crowell said

He says not only will the facility include 55 yards of turf length, it will also feature batting cages, as well as a long jump and triple jump area.

“That way, our kids during the wintertime--those fall, and spring sports--will still be able to get practices in,” Crowell said.

Coach Michael Shaddix says the new facility will make a big difference.

“The student athletes here are gonna have an opportunity to become better and practice even through rain, snow--doesn’t matter--we’re giving our student athletes an opportunity to get better everyday,” Shaddix said.

Crowell says he hopes this will provide the athletes with everything they need to succeed.

“We’re just excited about what this is going to offer the community and it’s really something that I think we’re all gonna be able to be proud of and a lot of individuals are going to get use out of it from our athletic team, from the intramurals teams and it’s just something to really be proud of,” Crowell said.

The indoor practice facility is expected to be completed sometime next year.

