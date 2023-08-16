Move-in week underway at Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students are moving back on campus at Southeast Missouri State University for the 2023-2024 school year.

New international students were the first to start arrive. Their move in process started on Thursday, Aug. 10 and completed moving in on Sunday.

Returning students began moving into campus housing on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Check in takes place on Wednesday at the Show Me Center for news students who will be calling Dobbins, Myers, Vandiver residence halls and Towers North and South home this school year.

Thursday is check in day for new student who will be staying at Merick, Laferla Halls and Towers West and East.

Move in for news students starts at 8 a.m. both days.

The university has several events planned for Thursday evening and night as students get settled into their new surroundings.

These events include speed friending, trivia contest and the Move In Bash.

More events are planned on Friday and throughout the weekend. The schedule can be found here.

Classes start on Monday, Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.