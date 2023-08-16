Heartland Votes
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in Kennett, Missouri on Tuesday.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in Kennett, Missouri on Tuesday.

Police say no foul play is involved in that shooting at the home on Lelia Drive--it was just an unfortunate misfire.

“The male subject had the gun, he was unloading it, and it accidentally went off,” said Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson.

Chief Wilson says the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 15. The mother, who was holding her baby, was sitting in the same room as a male subject while he was unloading a gun.

“It accidentally went off and struck the 6-month-old and her mom,” Wilson said.

Both the mom and baby were shot in the leg and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

But Wilson says this type of incident is far too common.

“Unfortunately, accidental discharge of firearms happens a lot in the United States,” Wilson said. “This was an accident and they do happen, but a lot of these things can be avoided by taking safety precautions.”

He explained some of the things you can do to safely handle firearms.

“When you’re unloading firearms be safe; keep the muzzle pointed away from anyone else in the room and just really take your time,” Wilson said. “Don’t rush when you’re trying to unload these weapons.”

Wilson says you can never be too careful handling any type of firearm. And you especially can’t be too careful with children around.

The male subject who unloaded the gun has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

