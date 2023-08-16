Heartland Votes
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You could face jail time if you don’t send your kids to school.

That’s according to a new ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court.

This all stems from a case in Lebanon, about 2.5 hours southwest of St. Louis.

Two mothers were taken to court by schools there over truancy cases regarding their children.

One was sentenced to jail. The other received probation.

In both cases, the parents notified the school of some absences due to illness but not all of them.

The Missouri Supreme Court said the parents had enough warning that their children needed to go to school each day.

