Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of local health departments’ ability to impose health restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, counties on both sides of the river imposed strict health regulations, like mask mandates and virtual learning, to slow the virus’ spread.

Now, the Missouri Supreme Court is giving local health departments a leg up as they work to restore their ability to establish health restrictions during a contagious disease outbreak.

On Tuesday, the high court ruled in favor of local governments. This allows them to move forward with appealing a Cole County judge’s ruling that invalidated local officials’ health powers.

The lawsuit came as former Attorney General Eric Schmitt pushed back against COVID-19 health restrictions.

First Alert 4 contacted current Missouri Senator Schmitt, whose office declined to comment.

Besides Schmitt, back in 2020, several other Republican lawmakers went public with their plans to limit the government’s power to impose health restrictions.

This includes current state senator and state treasurer candidate Andrew Koening.

“This notion that we can lock down everything is false,” Koening said. “There is no scientific evidence that this is true.”

First Alert 4 reached out to the St. Louis County Executive’s office for a reaction to the Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling, and in a statement, Executive Sam Page said:

“We’re pleased the Missouri Supreme Court validated our position with this unanimous ruling. St. Louis County will continue to ensure that local health departments have the ability to make the decisions necessary to protect our communities and save lives.”

