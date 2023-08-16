Heartland Votes
Marshall County sees record breaking economic impact from tourism

Marshall County leaders say tourism had a historic impact on the local economy in 2022.
Marshall County leaders say tourism had a historic impact on the local economy in 2022.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County leaders say tourism had a historic impact on the local economy in 2022.

According to Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Spraggs, the county saw a record breaking economic impact of more than $85 million, the creation of more than 700 jobs and a contribution of more than $6 million in state and local tax revenue.

“The tourism sector stands as a powerful driver of growth, enriching both the local community and the broader economy,” said Spraggs in a released statement. “We are looking forward to a bright future for tourism here in Marshall.”

Tourism is big for the county.

It is home to the largest body of water in the State of Kentucky, adjacent to one of the largest outdoor recreational areas, Land Between the Lakes, and is the only county that has two state resort parks.

Tourism was not only strong in Marshall County, but for the state as well.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, August 15, that 2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism, with $12.9 billion generated in economic impact and 91,668 jobs.

The previous record was $11.8 billion in 2019.

Gov. Beshear believes the reason for the tourism increase it is not only because of what the state can offer to entertain visitors, but also from Kentuckians themselves.

“From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry,” said Beshear.

According to a study by Tourism Economics, 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky and spent $8.9 billion across the state in 2022.

Total visitation reached 103 percent of 2019 volumes, and visitor spending reached 112 percent.

