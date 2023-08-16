Great weather continues through the end the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a beautiful day across the Heartland and this trend looks to continue through Friday. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very comfortable temperatures for this time of the year. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s an lower 60s. For your Thursday we will see a few passing clouds at times but for most of the day we will see partly sunny skies. A front will move through during the afternoon hours. At this time we look to remain dry but a few showers are forecast to develop just off to our northeast. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Friday looks to be a fantastic day again across the area. We will enjoy sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

