Fog this morning, mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning, Heartland, and as you’re making your way out the door this morning, there are some places that could be seeing some fog this morning so be careful if you are driving anywhere. Fortunately, fog should dissipate quickly, leaving mostly clear skies by later in the morning. Dew points are also going to be lower than average today, so expect another day of lower humidity, but temperatures will be slightly higher than yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday morning should expect another cooler morning, with temperatures upper 50s and lower 60s.

The next 7 days look very dry, with precipitation chances so low they’ve been removed from the forecast. Temperatures begin to go back up to the 90s by Sunday. Cloud cover looks almost nonexistent so expect lots of sunshine.

