First Alert: Patchy morning fog; slightly warmer afternoon

A calm day at the Boathouse on Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.
A calm day at the Boathouse on Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Patchy fog is possible in some locations this morning, but it should lift quickly after sunrise.

Expect another beautiful late summer day with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer, but still a bit below average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overnight it will again be cooler with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Afternoon highs will gradually warm back into the 90s by Sunday.

It will also remain sunny and dry.

Rain chances are very low to nonexistent over next 7 days.

