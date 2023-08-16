Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says

FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is good for dogs to socialize with humans and other pets, and according to a new study, it can even help them live longer, healthier lives.

Researchers looked at more than 21,000 dogs and found that social time with both people and other animals had the greatest influence on healthy aging among dogs.

The effect of social interaction was five times more than anything else they compared it to, such as family finances, household children or the dog parent’s age.

Researchers found poorer health among dogs who lived in households with financial difficulties and other stressors.

The researchers, however, did not quantify life span.

The study was part of the Dog Aging Project. The goal of the project is to learn how genes, lifestyle and social environment influence aging and disease in dogs.

It was led by the University of Washington and Texas A&M School of Medicine.

The study was published in Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County has been reopened after a semi crash.
Hickman Co. roadway reopened after crash involving semi hauling live chickens

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family, attorneys to speak out against former NFL player’s allegations
Feibelman got down on one knee and asked Chiou to marry him. She said yes.
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital’s helipad
A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor...
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital helipad
North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border