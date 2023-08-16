Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Community members in Cape Girardeau discuss West Park Mall redevelopment project

Cape City Council meeting to discuss West Park Mall project.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council members will soon vote on the future of the West Park Mall redevelopment project.

And on Tuesday night, community members got the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns.

The plan would reconstruct the mall and develop other retail and restaurant facilities, costing around $107 million.

The developers have asked for a total of $49 million in the incentive package.

But some members in the community question that amount.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Chaffee firefighters rescued four adults and three children from a flooded home off Highway 77...
7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous

Latest News

Construction is underway for a new indoor practice facility for student athletes at Cape...
New indoor practice facility for student athletes coming to Cape Central High School
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school
A man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a motorist then stealing his keys.
Suspect arrested in western Ky. after allegedly assaulting motorist with crowbar
Today in Poplar Bluff, 100 residents received the gift of sound--and that includes 11-year-old...
11-year-old from Poplar Bluff receives free hearing aids during mission event