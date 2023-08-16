Community members in Cape Girardeau discuss West Park Mall redevelopment project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council members will soon vote on the future of the West Park Mall redevelopment project.

And on Tuesday night, community members got the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns.

The plan would reconstruct the mall and develop other retail and restaurant facilities, costing around $107 million.

The developers have asked for a total of $49 million in the incentive package.

But some members in the community question that amount.

