Comfortable conditions today

By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, enjoy the calm and comfortable August weather while it lasts. Today, highs are expected to reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Tomorrow the heat and humidity slow creep back into the Heartland as wind shift to the SW. Evening lows will remain in the lower 60s through the rest of the work week. The weekend will start off pleasant with those mid 80s and dew points in the 60s but it won’t last through the whole weekend. Heat and humidity returns Sunday as a warm front pushes through.

