Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Candidates for Governor release education plans

Candidates for Governor release education plans
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Higher pay and higher test scores. Those are two of the top discussions amongst the candidates for Kentucky Governor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear released their education proposals this week.

On Tuesday, Cameron announced his “Catch-Up Plan,” including cracking down on chronic absenteeism and making up for pandemic learning loss.

“It’s a bold strategy built on peer-reviewed best practices to aggressively close the learning gap,” he said. “To improve the classroom environment and to give resources directly to our teachers.”

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear revealed his “Education First” plan.

“This is a $1.1B investment in the salaries of our public-school educators, to bus drivers, to custodians to kitchen staff,” he said.

He proposed an 11 percent pay raise for teachers and school personnel, saying it would be the largest single pay raise for public school educators in 40 years.

“This increase would bring Kentucky’s average teacher starting salary, based on the NEA report, to $42,191- which would move us from 44th to 24th based on this study,” said Beshear.

Cameron’s plan includes a new starting rate for teacher pay of $41,500. He says reducing administrative bloat will allow more money to go towards educator salaries.

“To repair and restore our foundation,” he said. “Addressing the learning loss by treating it as the emergency that it is. We will implement the largest expansion of reading and math instruction in the history of Kentucky.”

Cameron proposed fully funding a voluntary 16-week tutoring program to help students who have fallen behind the most.

Beshear says he’d like to see Universal Pre-K and student transportation fully funded, as well as more action on student loan forgiveness for educators.

The two will continue working on these assignments until their deadline in November.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her 6-month-old baby are recovering after being accidentally shot at a home in...
Mom, 6-month-old recovering after accidental shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
The Anna-Jonesboro Football team has enjoyed a rich tradition, but a lack of numbers have made...
Anna-Jonesboro Football team looks for bounce back season

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are continuing repairs after recent rounds of...
Extended road closures in western Ky. due to flash flooding damage 8/16
Gov. Parson signs one of the least restrictive NIL laws in U.S.
Gov. Parson signs one of the least restrictive NIL laws in U.S.
The Conextion Point Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau hosted its first annual...
Community Counseling Center in Cape hosts first annual Back-To-School Bash to help local kids
Missouri Task Force 1 sends more help to Maui
Missouri Task Force 1 sends more help to Maui
A professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with his colleagues, believe a...
SIU professor’s VR training research project could help prevent opioid-related deaths