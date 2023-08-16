Benton, Ill. man arrested on arson charge

Heartland Votes
Shaun W. Beasley, 36 of Benton, Ill. was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home on the 1000 block of East Center Street in Benton on Tuesday morning, August 15.(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into a house fire in Benton, Illinois leads to the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Officers were called at 7:55 a.m. to a house fire on the 1000 block of East Center Street on Tuesday, August 15.

According to Benton Police, their investigation into the fire led to the arrest of Shaun W. Beasley.

Police said Beasley was charged with arson and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

