Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued

Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source: WJLA/JOE BISHOP-HENCHMAN/JACOB HENSLEY/CNN)
By WUSA staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WUSA) - A tragedy happened at a dog daycare in the District of Columbia.

It flooded Monday afternoon after a strong storm passed through.

Several dogs died when the water quickly rose in the building.

Employees had to swim out to save themselves, but they were able to rescue about 20 dogs with the help of first responders.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has flooded. A year ago, they were able to get all 50 dogs at the facility to safety during a storm.

A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility in Washington, D.C.(Source: WUSA/CNN)

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Chaffee firefighters rescued four adults and three children from a flooded home off Highway 77...
7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous

Latest News

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in US for first time, officials warn
Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty
Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute continues their...
Meet Carbondale Mayor Harvey at SIU Paul Simon Institute event
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
As a criminal case against a Tesla driver wraps up, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby