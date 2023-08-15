Heartland Votes
Senior Babe Ruth Tournament opens up with international flavor at Capaha Field

Senior Babe Ruth opening ceremony Capaha Field.
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Senior Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament opened up Monday at Capaha Field.

The Host Charleston Fighting Squirrels lost a heartbreaker 3-2 to Canada in 12 innings in Pool Play.

The Southeast Tropics lost to defending Champion Alabama 7-3 in Pool Play.

Action resumes with a full slate of games on Tuesday.

The night also featured an opening ceremony with an international flavor.

