Semi driver charged after deadly June crash that killed an Illinois teen

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Charges have been filed in crash that killed a teenager from Fairfield.

Court records show Jeremy Tucker is charged with DUI crash causing death and DUI with meth.

Illinois State Police say Tucker was driving a semi on 350 North, when he crossed the center line.

They say it caused the driver of a dirt bike to lose control and crash.

Troopers say the semi then hit the dirt bike rider, killing him.

We have been waiting to hear back from state police with more details, but we found an obituary that implies the person killed was a 15-year-old.

We’ll wait to update this story with his name until we hear back from ISP.

Tucker has been booked in the Wayne County Jail since August 1 on other charges.

A warrant for those new charges were issued Monday.

