Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Semi driver charged after deadly June crash that killed an Illinois teen

Semi driver charged after deadly June crash that killed an Illinois teen
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Charges have been filed in crash that killed a teenager from Fairfield.

Court records show Jeremy Tucker is charged with DUI crash causing death and DUI with meth.

Illinois State Police say Tucker was driving a semi on 350 North, when he crossed the center line.

They say it caused the driver of a dirt bike to lose control and crash.

Troopers say the semi then hit the dirt bike rider, killing him.

We have been waiting to hear back from state police with more details, but we found an obituary that implies the person killed was a 15-year-old.

We’ll wait to update this story with his name until we hear back from ISP.

Tucker has been booked in the Wayne County Jail since August 1 on other charges.

A warrant for those new charges were issued Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County has been reopened after a semi crash.
Hickman Co. roadway reopened after crash involving semi hauling live chickens
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cape Girardeau City Council members will soon vote on the future of the West Park Mall...
Community members in Cape Girardeau discuss West Park Mall redevelopment project
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
Construction is underway for a new indoor practice facility for student athletes at Cape...
New indoor practice facility for student athletes coming to Cape Central High School
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school
Missouri Supreme Court rules parents can be jailed if children miss too much school
MO Supreme Court rules in favor of local health departments ability to impose health restrictions
Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of local health departments’ ability to impose health restrictions