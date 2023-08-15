Secondary crash closes I-24 East in Trigg Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A secondary crash closed portions of I-24 East in Trigg County early Tuesday morning just as emergency crews cleared another crash.

Two semi trucks and at least two passenger cars were involved in the second wreck near mile marker 61, according to Trigg County Emergency Management officials.

Crews estimated the scene would be cleared by 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.