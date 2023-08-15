‘Right to Repair’ bill impacts access to vehicle information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When your ‘check engine’ light comes on, you might not know what’s wrong. But there’s a good chance the automaker does. And doesn’t have to share that information with you.

There’s a bill in Congress that could change that.

A few states already have similar laws. It’s known as the “right to repair.”

Service technicians say just because you’re in the driver’s seat doesn’t give you total control if there’s a problem with your ride.

“So that’s your car, but you don’t get to make decisions on how it’s taken care of. Who takes care of it, Even if you want to do your own service. All of a sudden, it’s not your car anymore,” said Dustin Atwood with A-1 Custom Car Care.

The ‘right to repair’ bill ensures you, along with the dealership, have access to your car’s data and repair information. Leaders with the Auto Care Association say, according to their analysis, having options can save money.

“We’re not saying that that information shouldn’t go to the dealership or to the automaker,” said Bill Hanvey, President and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “What we’re saying is the consumer should be able to choose if they want that information transmitted to their local shop,” he said.

The National Automobile Dealers Association opposes the Right to Repair. The group did not respond to Consumer Reports’ interview request.

In a statement on its website, it says: Aftermarket companies, like repair shops, then gain access to automakers’ proprietary information. Which it says can create new privacy, vehicle security, and safety risks.

“The security issue is kind of a red herring,” said Justin Brookman with Consumer Reports. “Repairs shops just need the data required to fix your car; They’re not rewriting the car’s software.”

NADA says necessary information to repair vehicles is already available, but service techs say– it’s not enough and confusing.

“When I’m working on domestic, European and Asian – it’s all over the board with the equipment that I need in order to get those cars repaired,” said Atwood.

On Your Side reached out three dealerships in the Ozarks for comment. One declined. We did not hear back from the other two.

Republican U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt was recently in town. On Your Side asked him his thoughts on the ‘right to repair’.

“I think giving consumers more options is always my default position,” said Schmitt. “You see this across the board. Even in health care. People don’t know what things cost. The more we empower consumers to have that information and make their own decisions, that’s the way to go.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Eric Burlison told On Your Side he does not support the Repair Act. Due to scheduling, he couldn’t do a Zoom interview, but sent KY3 News this statement:

“While the bill is well-intentioned, and I generally support an individual repairing their own equipment, I have concerns about government requiring individuals and businesses to share their intellectual property. I look forward to seeing what the House Committee on Energy & Commerce does with the bill and engaging more on this issue.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.