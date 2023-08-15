Partly cloudy skies today, but lots of sunshine for the rest of the week

Good morning, Heartland, it’s shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous week, weather wise. Today, thanks to a cold front, temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 60s, and we will be warming up to the mid 70s today. Some partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, but humidity is unseasonably low for today, so if you have any outdoor chores or activities you need to get done, definitely take advantage. Rain chances are just about at zero, so we’ve taken them out of the forecast for the entire week.

While the rain is planning to stay away for the time being, the nice, cooler temperatures are not going to stick around for long. Mid to high 80 degree temperatures will start creeping back in over the weekend, and we are expecting more 90 degree temperatures next week. Humidity will also start going back up over the weekend. But enjoy the sunshine, as we are expecting mostly sunny skies for the next week.

