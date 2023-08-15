Northbound Purchase Parkway blocked by semi crash between Fulton and Mayfield

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked by a semi crash between Fulton and Mayfield.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a double semi trailer crashed in a one-lane section of a work zone on Tuesday morning, August 15.

Photos posted on the KYTC District 1 Facebook page show a FedEx semi in a wooded area, damage to a median guard rail and damage to what appears to be a concrete/steel bridge railing.

The roadway is expected to be blocked 5 hours or until approximately 12 p.m.

Because of the closure of the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange for ramp reconstruction, Purchase Parkway northbound traffic is being detoured off at the KY 307 Fulton exit 2 interchange. Drivers will then need to take U.S. 45 north to the Interstate 69/KY 80 exit 21 interchange at the southwest edge of Mayfield.

