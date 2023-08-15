Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

New Madrid woman seriously injured in crash

A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in New Madrid County Monday evening.
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in New Madrid County Monday evening.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in New Madrid County Monday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 71-year-old Teresa Farrenburg of New Madrid, Mo. was travelling southbound on County Road 707 when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

MSHP responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on August 14.

Farrenburg was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee via Air Evac for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/13
First Alert: Stormy Monday morning
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/14
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth

Latest News

MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.
The Beach Boys to perform in Marion, Ill. this fall
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Alligator found in Paragould lake
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich