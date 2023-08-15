New Madrid woman seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in New Madrid County Monday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 71-year-old Teresa Farrenburg of New Madrid, Mo. was travelling southbound on County Road 707 when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

MSHP responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on August 14.

Farrenburg was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee via Air Evac for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

