Murray State University nearing all-time freshmen enrollment record

As Murray State University welcomes students for the fall semester, the school is approaching an all time freshman enrollment record.(Murray State University)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - As Murray State University welcomes students for the fall semester, the school is approaching an all time freshman enrollment record.

While the full enrollment data has not been released, this year’s freshman class at Murray State will be one of the largest freshman classes, if not the largest, in the institution’s history.

Based on preliminary data, the university’s overall student enrollment includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time, as well as representation from 55 countries.

“We are very excited to share this preliminary snapshot of enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year at Murray State University; particularly, the potentially historic size of this year’s freshman class,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “For many months, numerous individuals across campus have worked extremely hard to engage with prospective students and their families, letting them know how Murray State University is a great fit for both their expectations and aspirations to be successful as students, graduates and alumni of this special place.”

The official 2023-24 enrollment report will be completed in a few weeks.

The fall semester starts Tuesday, August 15.

