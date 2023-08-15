Mild and quiet through the work week

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, partly cloudy skies have lingered overhead today and those clouds are sticking around through the evening. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 60s with calm winds from the NW. Patchy fog is likely overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, skies are looking mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures near 80. As we head in Thursday, winds will shift to the SW bringing slightly warmer temperatures and a rise in humidity. The weekend will have a pleasant start with clear skies and mild temperatures. The hot and humid summer like conditions will gradually increase as we get closer to Sunday.

