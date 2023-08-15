Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Plaques commemorating U.S. soldiers were stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park, and police are trying to find who is responsible.

“It’s disappointing something like that can happen,” said Brian Schaffer, director of the St. Louis County Parks Department.

Schaffer said insignia logo plaques for the Army and Marines were taken from the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater. Nearby, a memorial plaque dedicated to employees of Wagner Electric who died in World War II was stolen, and a bench plaque dedicated to the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge were taken.

Park visitors told First Alert 4 that they thought the thefts were disrespectful to veterans.

“It’s kind of a shame. I mean, I’ve served in the Navy,” said Mike Schaumann.

The plaques taken from the amphitheater weigh 30 pounds, are made of bronze and cost $2,000 each when they were installed in 2004. The scrap bronze price is currently $2.35 a pound, which could bring the thief a payday of $141 if the plaques are sold for scrap.

Police have notified nearby scrap metal dealers about the crime and asked them to keep an eye out for someone trying to sell the plaques.

After the thefts, county parks officials took down three other plaques to prevent them from being stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or they can call the parks department Park Watch Hotline, a 24-hour recorded line, at 314-615-ISEE (4733).

A memorial plaque honoring World War II veterans was stolen from Jefferson Barracks park. (St. Louis County government)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.