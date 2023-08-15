Meet Carbondale Mayor Harvey at SIU Paul Simon Institute event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute continues their “Meet the Mayor” series with Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey.

The discussion will take place at on Monday, August 28 at the SIU Student Center Ballroom B.

It starts at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but registration is recommended. Questions can also be submitted for Harvey on the registration form, which can be found online here or by email at paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

According to the public policy institute, Mayor Harvey will discuss her agenda for the city in the areas of economic development, public safety, housing and community relations with SIU.

Director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute John Shaw will lead the discussion with Harvey, a veteran on the Carbondale City Council who became the city’s first Black mayor in April.

“Mayor Harvey’s record of community activity and public service is deeply inspiring,” said Shaw in a released statement. “We are all eager to learn more about her assessment of Carbondale’s current challenges and her vision for the city’s future.”

