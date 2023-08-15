Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Local bank robbery fugitive captured in Arizona after years on the run

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARIZONA (KMOV) -- The FBI announced Tuesday that 65-year-old Daniel Harris was captured after evading a federal arrest warrant for more than six years.

Harris was charged with robbing a St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017. An arrest warrant was issued in October of that year. Last Wednesday, August 9, the FBI Phoenix Division found Harris and arrested him without incident.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29 in federal court in Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Chaffee firefighters rescued four adults and three children from a flooded home off Highway 77...
7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous

Latest News

KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County is blocked by a semi crash.
Hickman County road blocked after semi hauling live chickens crashes
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a moped crash in New Madrid County Monday...
New Madrid woman seriously injured in moped crash
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on repairing the damage caused by recent flash...
Kentucky highways closed after flash flooding damage
Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute continues their...
Meet Carbondale Mayor Harvey at SIU Paul Simon Institute event