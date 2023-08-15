Kentucky highways closed after flash flooding damage

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on repairing the damage caused by recent flash flooding.

Traffic is back open on KY 94/Carroll Street in Fulton County.

Crews expect KY 408 in Graves County to reopen this week and are hopeful that KY 1686 in Hickman County could also reopen late this week or early next week

Eight area highways are still blocked.

U.S. 51 has been restricted to one lane north of Clinton in Hickman County while it waits on erosion repairs which should begin once floodwaters under the Obion Creek Bridge drop.

Ballard County

KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road

KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road

KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62

Fulton County

KY 94/Carroll St is OPEN in downtown Hickman near the 12.8mm where a mudslide has been cleared from the roadway between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street

KY 2140 is CLOSED near the 3mm due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129 - Signs and barricades posted

Graves County

KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line - Repairs expected to be completed this week

KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road

KY 2422 is OPEN at the 6.25mm immediately west of the KY 129 intersection where a damaged culvert has been repaired

Hickman County

U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work will start when floodwaters below the bridge drop sufficiently

KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and Barricades posted

