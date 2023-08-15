Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Invasive hornet spotted in US for first time, officials warn

The Georgia Department of Agriculture wants you to be on the lookout for an invasive insect.
By Bridget Spencer, Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture warned people in the state to be on the lookout for an invasive insect.

Officials confirmed during a news conference Tuesday the detection of a living yellow-legged hornet for the first time in the United States, in Savannah, Georgia.

A beekeeper saw two of them and immediately reported it earlier this month, the department said.

Yellow-legged hornet
Yellow-legged hornet(Georgia Department of Agriculture)

“The hornet feeds on a variety of insects, including honeybees and other native pollinators. If allowed to establish in the state of Georgia and U.S. this pest could threaten honeybee production, native pollinators and the agricultural industry in the state of Georgia,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

“Its nickname is the Bee Hawk for good reason. They are very agile. They can swoop down and capture honeybees in the air and from the front of their hives,” Harper said.

Officials stressed that these are not northern giant hornets, which made news a couple of years back.

“The coloration is a little more strongly black and yellow. On the fourth abdominal segment, it’s very strongly yellow,” Harper explained.

Entomologists said there is no serious threat to humans, but they still don’t know how these hornets got here and if there are more out there.

Harper said agriculture is the state’s No. 1 industry. He feels protecting that is paramount.

“Growing up on a family farm as a 7th generation farmer myself, I understand the importance of agriculture to our state, to farm families all across this state,” he said.

Yellow-legged hornet
Yellow-legged hornet(Georgia Department of Agriculture)

Harper said the departments are ready and have a plan to eradicate the species if there are more reported.

The agency’s website has been updated with additional information regarding the yellow-legged hornet and an easily accessible form to report potential sightings. This information is displayed on the homepage of the website. Georgians with additional questions or concerns are encouraged to email the agriculture department at yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov.

Include in the report, if possible, your name and contact information, the location and date of the sighting, a photo if possible, location and approximate height of the nest. Give the direction the hornet(s) flew when flying away.

If you have no photo, please include a description of the size of the insect, the color of the head and body and what it was doing. Give a description of the hive loss and damage.

If you believe you saw a yellow-legged hornet in another state or province, report it to the department of agriculture for that state or province.

Please note: There are many domestic lookalikes that are native to the U.S. and do not pose a threat to honeybees. Many of them are valuable pollinators. USDA has a photo gallery of lookalikes. To get to the gallery, go to www.aphis.usda.gov, and search for “yellow-legged hornet.”

Yellow-legged hornet
Yellow-legged hornet(Georgia Department of Agriculture)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Chaffee firefighters rescued four adults and three children from a flooded home off Highway 77...
7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on repairing the damaged caused by recent flash...
Kentucky highways closed after flash flooding damage
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty
Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute continues their...
Meet Carbondale Mayor Harvey at SIU Paul Simon Institute event