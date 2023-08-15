Hickman County road blocked after semi hauling live chickens crashes

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1218/Reed Road in southeastern Hickman County is blocked by a semi crash.

The roadway is blocked between KY 1219 and U.S. 45.

According to the the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi was hauling live chickens.

In order to reopen KY 1218/Reed Road the birds will have to be offloaded before the semi can be moved from the scene.

KYTC said the rig also took out some power lines which will need to be repaired or replaced.

KY 1218/Reed Road is expected to be closed for approximately 4 hours or until 3:30 p.m.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour via side roads.

KYTC said trucks should take an appropriate state route based on their weight classification.

