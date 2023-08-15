First Alert: Much cooler temps with low humidity

Heartland Votes
A beautiful sunset in a Marquand, Mo. backyard.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Today and Wednesday will be much cooler with temperatures below average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to the upper 70s, with a few locations reaching 80 degrees.

After today, expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the week and through the weekend.

It will also remain dry with rain chances at just about zero through the rest of the week.

Overnight lows look to range in the upper 50s to low 60s through the work week and gradually reach the low 70s by Monday.

Humidity will also be lower, but this will be brief.

Heat and higher humidity returns by the weekend.

Temps will gradually increase into the mid and upper 80s by Saturday and into the low 90s by next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

