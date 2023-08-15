Heartland Votes
Clouds in the sky but dry condition for our Tuesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon heartland. Nice weather is finally here, giving us a break from the rain and storms. Today’s highs are expected to reach the mid 70s. Throughout the day, there may be some partial cloud cover, but the humidity level will be low. The likelihood of rain will also remain low, so expect a week full of clear skies and dry conditions.

Expect temperatures in the low to mid 60s tomorrow morning, with afternoon highs once more expected to reach the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny weather will continue into the afternoon, with a few clouds.

