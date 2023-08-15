Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

The Beach Boys to perform in Marion, Ill. this fall

The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.
The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.(Dunbar Music Group)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Beach Boys will be performing live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this November.

The Beach Boys--who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon--are bringing their “America’s Band” tour to fans in Marion, Illinois on Sunday, November 5.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, and longtime member Bruce Johnston.

Popular songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” will be included in the live performance, presented by Dunbar Music Group.

To purchase tickets, visit https://ilshows.com/ or https://marionccc.com/.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/13
First Alert: Stormy Monday morning
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/14
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth