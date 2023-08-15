Heartland Votes
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say

Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at $200,000.(Apache Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to falsely impersonating a physician’s assistant in 2022 has been arrested again, this time for allegedly defrauding a car dealership of more than $100,000.

According to the Apache Police Department, Zachry Brent Bailey was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding felony warrant.

Jail records show Bailey was booked into the Caddo County Jail where he faces two counts of obtaining property by trick/deception.

A report by KFOR shows Bailey allegedly sold two vehicles that were not his to Cooper Auto Group in Oklahoma City for tens of thousands of dollars.

Records show Bailey sold a 2023 Acura MDX to the dealership for $48,000 in April. Then in May, he returned to the dealership to sell a 2023 Toyota Tundra for $66,500.

The Apache Police Department said Bailey’s criminal activities have been compared to those in the movie “Catch Me if You Can,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

In 2022, according to a report from KRIS, Bailey posed as a physician’s assistant to gain access to two hospitals in Corpus Christi, Texas for nearly two months. He was 17 years old at the time.

Court records show Bailey was able to dress in scrubs and obtain a badge from the hospitals, claiming to be a traveling physician’s assistant.

Bailey’s story ultimately unraveled when he made a slip-up and claimed he went to Steven’s College, a private university in Missouri. One ICU nurse realized it was an all-girls school, so it would have been impossible for Bailey to attend. After his fellow hospital employees started looking into his social media accounts, they realized Bailey was not who he said he was.

According to KRIS, Bailey later pleaded guilty to two felonies, including acting as a physician’s assistant without a license and forgery of documents.

He was sentenced to six years of probation for the physician’s assistant case.

Bailey’s criminal record doesn’t stop there. According to police, Bailey also gave false information to obtain residency at an apartment complex, used bank fraud to purchase a $52,000 BMW, and stole $4,300 worth of jewelry from a Walmart.

The Apache Police Department said police in Texas also believe Bailey was preparing to impersonate a police officer after his physician’s assistant scheme ended. Officers said he was found driving an old police cruiser and was in possession of a bulletproof vest, a gun belt, ammunition, a T-shirt with the word “sheriff” on it, and a “ghost gun” – one without a serial number.

Bailey’s crimes span across Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

He remains in the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma after he was arrested for the alleged car dealership crimes. His bond is set at $200,000.

