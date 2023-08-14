Heartland Votes
Today was the last day of the Yamaha Demo Days in Marion at Oasis Power Sports
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Today was the last day of the Yamaha Demo Days in Marion at Oasis Power Sports.

Held on August 13, the event allowed individuals to go and test out the bikes on a ride around the area.

Dave Deringer, a Yamaha Representative, said what made the event so special for him was the diversity of attendees.

“We’ve had all sorts of faces and nationalities and everything come here today, so it was really cool,” said Deringer.

The Demo Day event also helped contribute to a fundraiser for the local gymnastics team.

