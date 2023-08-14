Storms overnight and early this morning brought a good amount of rain fall, causing flooding for parts of the heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A very active weather morning in the heartland brought a good amount of rain fall. Places in SEMO, such as Bollinger county received up to 5 to 6 inches of rain fall causing flooding for residents. Rain chances will stay low, however there is still a 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon but conditions are looking clear by this evening. Temps in the low 80s for today, with partly cloudy skies.

For tomorrow expect to see sunshine, temps in the mid 70s with an increase of cloud coverage and light winds.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.