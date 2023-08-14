Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Heartland Votes
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City unveiled the ride date for the new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction.

The ride will open in the spring of 2024. The $30 million investment is the largest investment for any attraction in the park.

It will be the largest indoor ride in the heartland. It features 14 iconic scenes and a musical soundtrack featuring the Bluegrass group Dailey and Vincent. The track is a third of a mile long and HVAC-controlled. The ride’s storyline is similar to the original, modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks.

It will sit behind the current Fireman’s Landing attraction. The park will call the area the ‘Fire District’ once the ride opens.

Rocky Mountain Coasters teamed with Silver Dollar City for the ride. The group also constructed ‘Outlaw Run.’

The original attraction began in 1972. It features fire-brigade-themed trains that twist, turn, and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves. The original ride will shut down at the end of the 2023 season.

