Road closed in downtown Clinton, Ky. because of unstable building

KY 58/West Clay Street in downtown Clinton is closed at the Jefferson Street intersection near the Hickman County Court House because of an unstable building.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - For a second time in less than a month, there are concerns about an unstable building in Clinton, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a section of KY 58/West Clay Street in downtown Clinton is closed because of a structural issues with a building.

KY 58/West Clay Street is closed at the Jefferson Street intersection near the Hickman County Court House about a block west of U.S. 51/Washington Street.

This is the same section of roadway closed on July 25 after a portion of a collapsed building threatened to fall on passing traffic on Clay Street. 

KYTC said officials are now concerned about the stability of a building on the opposite corner of Jefferson Street.

A marked detour is in place. Drivers can take KY 1037 around the closed area.

This section of roadway will be closed until further notice as engineers evaluate the building in question.

