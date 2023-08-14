Rainy morning, calmer week ahead

Good morning, Heartland, it’s been a very loud morning thanks to storms across the Heartland. The good news, the severe chances for these storms are very low, and the main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and small hail. Most should clear out later in the morning, leaving a drier afternoon. There is a small chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon hours, but those that do develop should clear out by the evening. Highs will be in the low 80s today, with partly cloudy skies after the storms.

Tomorrow starts off with clouds in the morning, but temperatures are going to be in the mid 70s and the humidity is going to much lower than we’ve seen in a while. And after a stormy weekend, we have lots of sunshine and calm weather in store for the rest of the workweek.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.