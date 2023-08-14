NWS confirms 2 rare EF1 tornadoes in Fulton, Hickman Counties 8/12

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service in Paducah confirms two tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky on Saturday morning, August 12.

Preliminary results from an NWS survey teams show an EF1 tornado hit the city of Hickman in Fulton County and another EF1 tornado touched down north of Fulton in Hickman County.

Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported with either tornado, but the NWS reports there were clusters of damage.

The first tornado touched down at 8:56 a.m. in the City of Hickman and was on the ground for 1.2 miles with a maximum width of 350 yards.

It was on the ground for approximately 4 minutes.

Peak winds were 105 mph.

NWS storm damage survey results show the twister began in the Terrace Drive and Sunset Street area and was at its widest when crossing KY 125 and 7th Street. The tornado lifted to the east after causing tree damage on Nelson and Harrison Streets. Damage reports include uprooted trees, snapped power lines, a fallen tree on a home on Myron Cory Drive and fallen tree on a car.

The second EF1 tornado touched down at 9:13 a.m. north of the city of Fulton and was on the ground for 2.6 miles with a maximum width of 275 yards.

Peak winds were 105 mph and the twister was on the ground for approximately 3 minutes.

NWS storm survey results show the second tornado began causing damage along KY 307, just south of Johnson Road, including on Bizzle Road and Laine Road. Around two dozen trees were blown down and a grain bin was destroyed on Laine Rd. The tornado took a northeast path where it damaged a tree line south of Johnson Rd. Before the twister lifted, it caused a large tree to fall onto a home on Wilson Road.

In their report, the NWS service said it is rare to have tornadoes in this part of the country in August, especially so early in the morning. Saturday’s tornadoes are the only ones on record to hit in the morning hours in August.

The NWS reports there have been a total of 20 August tornadoes recorded between 1950 and 2023.

Of the previous 18 August tornadoes, all occurred between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

