Nice few days ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, after a very active morning conditions started to mellow out this afternoon. Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. There is a slight chance for a pop up shower tonight as a cold front pushes through. The Heartland is setting up for some great weather the rest of the work week. Behind the front is lower humidity with unseasonably cooler temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday highs reading in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies. As we get closer to the weekend, temperatures will gradually increase back into upper 80s with a return of humidity.

